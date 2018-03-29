Name: Hannah Cass

Location: Kent, UK

Day Job: Maker/Owner of Sew 8-Bit and full-time mum of one.

How did you get started making?

I can’t remember a time when I WASN’T making something. My earliest memories are of drawing and painting. When other kids got bikes for Christmas, I was the one who got sets of acrylic paints, craft kits, and books about artists. I won my first art competition at 10 but was so shy about it that I didn’t tell anyone! I studied art all the way through to my A-Levels and then specialised in art as part of my teaching degree.

I had never even sat at a sewing machine until about 3 years ago. I’m completely self taught too. A friend’s mother taught me how to cross stitch in my early teens and I’ve recently picked that up again too.

What type of maker would you classify yourself as?

I am a “sewist” (with a little bit of drawing on the side). I am also a creative streamer on Twitch, where people can go and watch their orders being made live.

What’s your favorite thing you’ve made?

It’s very hard to choose! I think I love cuddly Chomp and my Pokémon Triptych – one from each of my sewing mediums! My favourite drawing would be my Barn Owl. Watching Gracie the Barn Owl fly at The Hawking Centre at Doddington Gardens in Kent inspired that one.





What’s something you’d like to make next?

I am going to be working on a new cosplay (a costume that pays tribute to a favourite character) next. I have made one in the past but this one is going to have a bit of a twist and will require me to learn a LOT of new skills. Watch this space!

What is something you’d like to make but haven’t yet?

I am really interested in creating solutions for people with autism (I am autistic myself, so it’s a passion) and Pimoroni very kindly donated some sewable electronics for me to try. I am going to use them to make a sensory cushion for a little chap I know who gets lots of sensory feedback from lights. I’ve made some great friends through the Guild of Makers and have got lots of experienced makers in this field helping me plan how I might combine the two mediums.

Any advice for people reading this?

Never be afraid to have a go at a craft that fascinates you – no matter what your experience, skill level or ability. Ask another maker – some of them provide written or video tutorials. There’s plenty of craft workshops locally if you are able to access group learning. Or simply tune in to a creative stream…lots of people tune in to my broadcasts to ask questions or advice or simply just to learn by observing.