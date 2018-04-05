Settled in 1825 and named after one of the areas original tribes, the Mayaimi, the world-renowned city of Miami is famous for being a hub of culture, arts, commerce, international trade, and entertainment. This fair city is home to over 800 parks, one of the most temperate climates in the county, and one vibrant, full-size Maker Faire Miami. Now in its fifth year and going strong, Maker Faire Miami takes place this weekend, April 7 and 8, at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus.

The recap video from last year offers a glimpse into the faces of the Miami maker community:

There are a wide variety of makers scheduled to exhibit at this year’s Maker Faire Miami. Here are a selection of 10. Browse the entire lineup on the website.

XT Synth by Gustavo Silveira

The XT Synth is a new musical instrument that allows string players to make electronic music without having to learn a new skill set. The XT Synth has the expression of a violin, the playability of a guitar, and the power of MIDI controller. It was created by Brazilian multimedia artist, composer, and maker Gustavo Silveira.

Handmade Jewelry by Mad Element

Miami-based artist Nicole Martinez of Mad Element uses a variety of different materials and techniques to create handmade crystal jewelry “inspired by the Earth and odd.” She says, “Nature inspires me on many different levels and it is something I strive to incorporate in my work. Everything I create comes from deep within my soul and holds the essence of my creativity.”

Pioneering Gateway and Pinewood Derby by Scouts 1305

Scouts 1305 presents a Pioneering Gateway for Makers Faire. Pioneering is the art of using ropes and wooden spars joined by lashings and knots to create a structure. They’ll also be bringing their Pinewood Derby race cars and track for all to enjoy.

3D Printed Wearables by Scull Squared

Husband and wife team Christopher and Kristine Scull of Scull Squared have taken their passion and skills as architects, educators, and designers into a new venture making 3D printed customizable wearables such as mouse ears and caps.

Mission Transport by Reimagineed

Makerfication and Gulliver Academy Engineering join forces to bring Mission Transport to Miami Maker Faire. Created by three educators (Andres Joubert, Rick Funes, and Willy Orozco), Mission Transport is a multi-leveled obstacle course for makers to traverse, using VEX IQ bots, as they earn as many points as possible!

Metal Working with Jewelry Creations Workshop

Meet the team at Jewelry Creations Workshop and learn what it takes to build things with metal. Metal is an amazing material and what you can do with it is endless! You’ll learn to cut, texture, bend, and fabricate pieces in metal on site.

Electric R/C Airplane by FIU AIAA Chapter

An engineering team driven by their aerospace passion, Florida International University (FIU) AIAA Chapter encourages students to develop skills in the aeronautics/aerospace field through team building, design concepts, construction, and knowledge that will help land a future career in this industry. This year, they built an electric R/C airplane with the capability to fly carrying 54 tennis balls, using a blended wing body design. Below is the team with their design from last year.

3D Scanning by True 3D Solutions

True 3D Solutions uses the latest 3D scanning technology to provide accurate, high-resolution scan data (STL). Scanning is done at their facility, but their equipment is portable and can be brought on-site for projects that can’t be shipped. They can scan objects that range from full-sized vehicles, small-scale clay models, and motorcycles to a series of small objects or fixtures.

Annie’s Wacky Slime Factory II by Annie Miranda Perez

At the Annie’s Wacky Slime Factory II booth, kids will learn how to make borax-free slime and also get a slime care package. Creator Annie Miranda Perez is a 12-year-old maker who loves science and the arts. She discovered slime as a stress reliever in second grade and has been sharing the joys of it with others ever since. This will be her third year at Maker Faire Miami. She says, “I think it helped me express myself and show other people things. This Faire is the coolest thing in the world!”

Miami Lego Model by Lego305

The Miami Lego Model by Lego305 is a representation of the ever-changing city of Miami. A team of designers, have come together to build parts of the city entirely out of Legos as a way to spark creativity and innovation within the city.

Maker Talks @ MDC Live Arts

Be sure to check out the full list of engaging talks scheduled throughout the entire weekend.

Saturday, April 7th

12:00pm – 12:45pm “Public Space Challenge Creative Workshop” | Marta Visiedo – The Miami Foundation & Urban Impact Lab

1:00pm – 1:45pm “Building a Culinary and Artistic Experience in Havana” | Enrique Núñez – Founder, La Guarida

2:00pm – 2:45pm “Sharing Cities: Activating the Urban Commons” | Neal Gorenflo – Executive Director, Shareable

3:00pm – 3:45pm “The Future Depends on Developers and Makers” | Ian Bernstein – Founder & Head of Product, Misty Robotics

Sunday, April 8th

12:00pm – 12:45pm “How The Plastic Waste Crisis Inspires Zero-waste Communities” | Anastasia Mikhalochkina – Founder, LeanOrb; Co-founder, Miami Is Not Plastic

1:00pm – 1:45pm “The Internet of Things for Everyone” | Rodolfo Saccoman, CEO & Founder, MATRIX Labs

2:00pm – 2:45pm “Ethics of Engineering in Artificial Intelligence” | Torben Friehe – Founder, 1aim; Co-founder, Good Technology Collective

3:00pm – 3:45pm “Engaging Girls in Making” | Laine Powell, Executive Director, Tech Sassy Girlz

For all the information you need to join the fun at Maker Faire Miami this weekend, head to the website!