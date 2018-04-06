Last year LittleBits partnered with Lucasfilm to host a fantastic competition themed around StarWars. There were hundreds of entries from all over, with projects that were amusing and often genuinely helpful. Now it is time to announce the winners of this competition.

This competition was judged by an incredible crew:

Daisy Ridley (the actress who portrays Rey in the current Star Wars trilogy)

Kelly Marie Tran (the actress who portrays Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Ayah Bdeir (founder and CEO of littleBits)

Kathleen Kennedy (president of Lucasfilm)

In this video we can see Aya Bdeir announcing the winners along with some musical accompaniment. The prizes for the contest were:

First place winners: All expenses paid trips to Lucasfilm and 500 LittleBits bucks

Second place: an R2-D2 replica signed by the cast of Star Wars The Last Jedi and a LittleBits code kit

Third place: $200 Disney shopping spree and LittleBits swag

We absolutely love seeing powerhouses such as Lucasfilm partnering learning and electronics companies and LittleBits nailed this one. Great job to everyone involved.