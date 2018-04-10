In this episode of HGTV Handmade, the Crafty Lumperjacks show how you can make a DIY Triangle Game. You know this triangle-shaped peg game, that bar and restaurant table staple that you mindlessly fidget with while waiting for your Dark and Stormy or Grand Slam breakfast to show up. Commercial ones are often made of drilled, routed, and screen-printed wood and use golf tees as the pegs.

In the Crafty Lumberjack’s rendition of the the game, they use a candy tin as the game board and nails for the pegs. Layers of cork were fitted inside so the nails have something to bite into, and they added a triangle-shaped design element on the top to add some visual interest and to define the pyramid shape. Enough space was left inside of the tin to house all of the nail pegs. They also printed a set of the rules and glued them to the bottom of the tin.

I think this would be a fun rain day project to do with the kids. And you could make customized ones to give out as gifts.