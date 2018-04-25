Palo Alto, Calif. aims to be the first US city where drones fly emergency deliveries from a blood bank to a nearby hospital. The network would use secure lockboxes that can be opened by QR codes on smartphones. Similar endeavors are already underway in Switzerland, operated by Matternet, the same Silicon Valley company that is hoping to set up in California.
While some locals are concerned about being near the flight path of the blood-toting drones, others are citing the benefits of the program, which is said to be able to cut delivery times down from 60 minutes in traffic to just 10 minutes via air.