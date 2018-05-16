A few years ago, Thomas Vander Ark, posted a question on Twitter: “Why can’t school be more like Maker Faire?” The good news is that many have been influenced by Maker Faire and there’s no better place to see just how much impact the maker movement is having on education. Schools are introducing makerspaces and encouraging students to develop the skillsets and mindset of makers. Not just K-12 schools but community colleges and Universities. Come see for yourself at Maker Faire Bay Area, May 18-20.

Learning is everywhere at Maker Faire because makers are a learning community. You see it in the young and old, in school and out of school, and you see it in the variety and originality of the maker projects. Whether you are an educator, parent or young maker, there’s plenty of people to learn from at Maker Faire — creatives, scientists, hobbyists, middle schoolers, techies, crafters. Start a conversation with any of them and you’ll learn something, and we hope that it might inspire you to do something you’d like to do.

If you’re an educator or parent, you might look for activities throughout Maker Faire and just watch, as I do, the children at play. I see joy and wonder on their faces. I see them active and engaged, using their hands to make. If you don’t think they are learning, you need to rethink what learning really is. Indeed, such direct evidence of learning is what makes us ask the question why school can’t be more like Maker Faire. One of our keynote speakers, Ted Dintersmith, asks these questions in his book, “What School Could Be.”

What to Do at Maker Faire

When you get to Maker Faire, wander around and just see what you find. There’s so much to see and do, and half the fun is being surprised by what you find. However, if you want a plan, here are a few guideposts.

Friday Afternoon Workshops

These workshops are available to Maker Faire attendees on Friday.

Hands-on Coding and STEAM Workshop with littleBits , Friday 2–4pm. The hands-on workshop will be led by Azadeh (Azi) Jamalian , PhD, is the Head of Education Strategy at littleBits.

Introduction to the Chibi Chip, Storytelling, and Local Data Mapping with Paper Circuitry , Friday 2:30–4:30pm. Join Jie Qi from Chibitronics, David Cole and Elisabeth Sylvan from NEXMAP, and Ryan Jenkins from Wonderful Idea Company for an energizing workshop exploring the expressive possibilities for the telling local data stories with circuitry, craft, and code.

Community-Designed DIY Microscopes with Public Lab, Friday 2:30–4:30pm. Learn to build and use affordable DIY microscopes. We’ll have different samples for people to look at, and tablets available to plug microscopes into.

Visit the New Learning Lab

The Learning Lab in Fiesta Hall is where you’ll find exhibits from many different schools and educational non-profits. This is the second-largest building at Maker Faire — it was the Dark Room in previous years. (Don’t worry, we still have a dark room but it’s a different building.) Lighthouse Creativity Lab from Oakland is one of many schools you’ll find showing student work and offering hands-on activities.

In this building, you’ll find the Make: Education stage, organized by MakerEd. Stop by and say hello to the Maker Ed team and hear talks by educators as well students sharing their projects.

Go to the schedule of talks and look for the dropdown box on the STAGE column and select “Make: Education.”

Highlights from Make: Education Stage

You’ll also find find two special hands-on exhibit areas: one called Experiments in Space and another called Community Science. The Experiments in Space area, produced in collaboration with the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) and the Chabot Science and Space Center, will offer demonstrations of the kinds of experiments that students can create and potentially be flown in space. The Community Science area, produce in collaboration with Public Lab, will offer demonstrations of DIY science kits that can be used by students to do actual science in local communities.

Highlights From Center Stage

Educational Products

Maker Faire Bay Area has all kinds of educational products that support hands-on learning. Here are some of those you’ll find at Maker Faire.

There’s a whole lot more at Maker Faire Bay Area, and I know even I don’t get to see it all. See the full schedule for more excellent workshops, talks, and performances throughout Maker Faire and don’t forget to check out the Downloadable Program Guide for more things to discover.