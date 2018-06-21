Volumetric displays are freaking cool. Typically, you see something like a projector shooting on fog or multiple layers of glass reflecting images at various depths. This Kicsktarter, by Lumi Industries, is a bit different. It is a mechanical volumetric display that they are calling “VVD”. It has a flat surface that is moving up and down rapidly and some fancy projection (possibly a laser?) blasting into the blurry mechanism, which results in a 3 dimensional image.

The concept is simple enough, but what really blew my mind when I saw it at Maker Faire Rome was that you can walk around it and see all different angles of the object. This isn’t the faux 3d like you see in the “hologram” displays that are like our hologram Tupac. Multiple people can walk around it and all see the object at the same time, no glasses needed.