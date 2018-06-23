Andrew Smith is an artist/kinetic sculptor whose work is designed to bring senses of wonder, enchantment, and joy to those who experience it. I have been a fan of his work ever since I wrote the introduction to a book about kinetic and found-object sculpture (Device Volume 2: Reconstructed) in 2009.

While probably best known for his large-form kinetic pieces, Andrew also works in cosplay, stop-motion animation, space balloon photography, and more. It’s always so inspiring to see artists and creative makers, possessed with boundless curiosity and a sense of fun, who are obviously creating work designed to positively engage people. Every time I encounter work like Andrew’s, I can’t help but think: I wish there was a lot more of this in the world.

Here is a sampling of the work featured on Andrew’s YouTube channel.