For the sixth year in a row, the dedicated organizers of Maker Faire Hong Kong have put together an exceptional showcase of makers from China and beyond. Last year, Make: Senior Editor Caleb Kraft was there, and he was very impressed with the venue at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Design (PolyU Design, the parent institution of the Faire) as well as the caliber of maker projects on display. He shared an extensive photo essay of his experience, as well as a long-form video (below) where he walks around the Faire and speaks to a variety of makers, exclaiming, “This Maker Faire is incredible!” The 6th annual Maker Faire Hong Kong takes place this weekend, July 7 and 8, and Make: Executive Editor Mike Senese will be there reporting live, so stay tuned!

In many ways, PolyU Design has been the perfect host and organizer of Maker Faire. As noted on the Maker Faire Hong Kong site:

PolyU Design launched the first edition of Maker Faire in Hong Kong in 2015 to promote creative inventions in the city and broaden the horizon of students. It is our mission to breed open-minded and proactive design talents, who will conduct practice-based research and contribute to local design industry, all the while developing their global version. Maker Faire targets participants who are forward-looking, original and entrepreneurial, its core values coincide with that of PolyU Design. It is believed that through participation and experience, students can learn much outside the classroom, and bring Maker culture to local community and group, thereby fostering positive change to Hong Kong society as a whole. “Maker Faire Hong Kong 2018 x Make Big” is organized by PolyU Design, and with strong support from four facilities in the PolyU, including Faculty of Applied Science & Textile (FAST), Faculty of Construction and Environment (FCE), Faculty of Engineering (FENG) and Faculty of Health and Social Sciences (FHSS).

This year’s Maker Faire Hong Kong is guaranteed to be bigger and better than ever before! There are so many maker exhibits to see and workshops to attend. Check the website for full information. Here’s just a small sampling of what you can expect to see and do!

Fire Tornado

This activity will allow participants to use very simple tools and decide to generate two different types of fire tornados. Participants will also learn the physics behind the fire phenomena and understand the importance of fire safety.

Maker: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Robot Arm Backpack

Learn about this unique backpack that is designed with two large robot arms, which the wearer controls using a joystick and accelerometer.

Maker: Andy Kong

Bamboo Craft Workshop

The workshop will be conducted by Master Ng who has over 40 years of experience in fire dragon making in Pokfulam Village. Participants in the workshop will learn about basic bamboo craft techniques and enjoy making a creative bamboo craft.

Maker: Ng Kong Kin Bamboo Craft Studio

Upcycled Green Glass Workshop

Participants will learn how to upcycle bottles into their own custom glass containers through four simple steps: cutting, heating, polishing, and etching. Must be over 11 years old to participate.

Maker: Hong Kong Green Designers Association

3D Printed Prosthetics

The 3D Printed Prosthetics group is dedicated to creating the best, most convenient and affordable 3D-printed prosthetics for both local and international amputees. Their hope is to bring open-source 3D printed prosthetics into mainstream medicine and the local community.

Maker: 3D Printed Prosthetics

Create Your Own Simple LED Earrings

In this workshop, use some very basic electronics knowledge and skills to create your very own light-up earrings using LEDs. Use (or learn on-the-spot) some basic soldering skills to create bright, fun accessories. Workshop will be conducted in English, and minimum age to participate is 8 years old.

Maker: Dim Sum Labs

Working with Leather: Simple Coin Bag

Many people find it very difficult to make leather products, but actually, just having an understand of basic hand-sewing skills, anyone can make their own quality leather products! Have fun learning how by making your own simple leather coin bag with LIKO-Craft, a local brand of handcrafted leather goods.

Maker: LIKO-Craft (Sena KO Man Ho)

Laser-Cut Dream Catcher

Make a creative dream catcher using laser-cut pieces. This workshop is for participants over 6 years old.

Maker: MG Space

And there’s so much more, including the Electric Go-Kart Experience! So fun!

For all the information you need to join the community at Maker Faire Hong Kong this weekend, head to the website!