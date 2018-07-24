Years ago, I recommended a novel to a friend (I forget which book). He didn’t like it. His review was that it was “extremely interior.” He didn’t like how deeply we got inside the thought processes and internal struggles of the main character. I love books like this. I really enjoy knowing what’s going through someone’s head as they confront and work their way through problems. I always think I gain a greater understanding of problem-solving, and the diverse ways in which people tackle the daily dilemmas they face.

One of the many things I love about Alex French Guy Cooking is how deeply Alex lets us into his interior world, his thought processes, the problems he is trying to overcome, and ultimately, how he solves them.

In Alex’s recent video series, he’s been learning how to make the ultimate mozzarella cheese. I really enjoy these multi-part explorations of a tool, a technique, an ingredient, or a dish. Alex approaches cooking not only as a chef, but as a scientist and engineer, and all of that appeals to this maker, foodie, and sci-tech nerd.

In the above video, the seventh in this current, cheesy series, check out the ingenious curd slicer that Alex fashions. He was faced with a problem. How do you cut a deep pot of cheese curd into 1″ cubes? You can cut 1″ x 1″ on the X and Y, but how do you handle the Z, cut the curds to a 1″ depth? Alex bodges together a little depth-marked wire cutter. Brilliant!

BTW: If you don’t follow Alex on Instagram, check him out. In his IG Stories, he takes you even further into his process, what he’s working on, and what’s in store for his YouTube channel. Also be on the lookout for his first cookbook, Just a French Guy Cooking: Easy Recipes and Kitchen Hacks for Rookies. He was kind enough to send me an advance copy and it looks fantastic. I am anxious to try some of the recipes in it.