Luckily the Typhoon Ampil did not bring a lot of storms to Hangzhou city. We are glad that thousands of attendees made Hangzhou Mini Maker Faire last weekend. Surprisingly we had the exhibitors and attendees from Zhejiang, Guangdong, Shenzhen, Henan, Gansu, Shanghai, Taiwan, Jiangsu, Japan, Singapore, United States, etc. different places in China and around the world.

Hands on activities

Over thirty hands-on activities such as Tapigami art, R2-D2 building, silk umbrella painting, light-up masks, big face, robot fortune teller, 3D pen art, drone testing were organized in maker exhibit / workshop area.

The programmable Lego Millennium Falcon

The Morpx hardware team added MU vision sensor, motors, and LED lights in the Falcon and the MU Bot app can be used to change the color of the LEDs, and move the antennas of the Falcon.

Robot dog

The robot dog team of Zhejiang University showed the visitors the famous Jueying. Besides the robot dog, there are over 10 other maker projects in the Robotics and Intelligent Equipment Exhibit Hall. Many thanks to the team for bringing kids who were exhibiting in Hangzhou Mini Maker Faire from Henan province.

Maker Forum

A panel discussion was introduced to the maker forum for the first time. The maker faire producers from Maker Faire Xi’an, Maker Faire Shenzhen, Hangzhou Mini Maker Faire, Maker Faire Singapore shared their maker faire experiences with the audiences.

Maker Space Tour

We would also like to thank our partners, the Zhejiang University Bus Tour team, M.Y.Lab, West Lake Maker Space, STEAM Workshop, and Fablab Hangzhou for the fun maker space tour trip on July 22nd.

Special thanks to our generous sponsors Morpx Inc, MakerNet, Maker Media, Intellifusion, and Yangtze Delta High-Tech City for your support!

