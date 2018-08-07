For those who really get into Halloween and DIY haunts, it’s never too early to start working on costumes, props, and decorations. In fact, for the truly hardcore, last Nov 1st was when preparations for this year’s Halloween began.

But for those of us who are a little more chill about our party prep, there is still plenty of time to plan and execute this year’s Halloween creations. In thinking about what I might to do for decorations this year, these milk jug skulls on Instructables caught my attention.

You start with a life-size resin skull as your master (you can get these on eBay, elsewhere online, and in craft stores). Then you simply cut plastic gallon milk jugs to fit and use a heat gun to melt the jug over the form.

Project creator Jason even includes a section on how to paint and weather your skulls. These certainly look easy enough to make and the results are undeniably impressive.