Cath of The Square to Spare is an amazing miniature modeler. On her YouTube channel, she has done everything from dollhouse, doll-size furnishing, and haunted houses to miniature instruments and tiny Ikea flatpack furniture.

In this video, she shows us, step-by-step, how she turned some Popsicle sticks, coffee stirrers, toothpicks, wire, a zip-tie, and thread into very life-like and impressive tiny models of Fender Stratocaster guitars, right done to the tuning pegs, frets, volume knobs, and whammy bars.

I don’t know about you, but it’s hard for me to watch this and not want to try it. I definitely have all of the parts on-hand.