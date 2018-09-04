2018 will be the first year of Bajio Mini Maker Faire. With an expected crowd of over four thousand visitors and one hundred plus makers presenting their projects, we are aiming to host the largest maker event in the history of Mexico on September 7th.

Here are the top 9 things to see and do at the Bajio Mini Maker Fare:

1.Make your own microscope and hunt for microorganisms with Jim Cybulski, CEO of Foldscope

2.Learn to control a super computing robot with Kent Gilson and Christopher Fry from Haddington Dynamics

3.Learn how to recycle plastic and upcycle to create a fun keychain with MakerLab Leon

4.Participate to help solve a city challenge by inventing something to improve life for the elderly in Leon’s City Hack Lab Challenge.

5.Hear about the challenges Latin American Women face in the technology scene with an interactive presentation by Marian Villa.

6.Learn to fly at The Drone School.

7.Brew your own beer with Cerveceria Desobediente’s Brew-U workshop.

8.Create and test your own cardboard arcade machine at Bajio’s Cardboard Challenge.

9.Meet with Bajio’s best craftsmen, artisans, and designers at the Arts & Crafts Pavilion.

All of this plus more than 15 community workshops including everything from making great local dishes to working with clay, more electronics fun, and much much more.