The Chair Maker: Lawrence Neal from Falcon Productions on Vimeo.

Five generations is a very long time. Think about your great grandparent’s grandparent, are you still doing what they did? Probably not, but Lawrence Neal is continuing the craft that has been passed from master to apprentice (not necessarily related ).

Lawrence is a chair maker. He has devoted his life to the hand making process, harvesting his own materials and creating each chair painstakingly without automation. He is the last rush-seated chair maker living off his craft in the UK.

Even if you are a die hard CNC enthusiast, you might enjoy watching just to see the beautiful cinematography as Lawrence tells his story and works in his shop.