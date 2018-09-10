Home automation is a popular topic within the maker community that, unfortunately, remains a little bit mysterious. There are all kinds of ecosystems out there, bare boards, and competing languages.

To assist you in figuring out, or at least fully understanding how these systems work, Paessler has launched a video series called “Maker Monday”. Hosted by Bernd and Shaun, to help educate people on how to truly take advantage of the tech we have available and push their IoT further than they have before.

In this first video, they’re tackling the aspect of temperature. The Esp32 based system is utilizing a BME 280 temperature sensor to supply your home automation “brain” with temperature, humidity, and even air pressure.

Probably the most important aspect to this build, and the reason for the comparatively complex version instead of using a pre-build board, is battery life. As they state in the video, this custom version should get nearly a year of battery life!

There is a bit of soldering needed and the following parts were used:

1x ESP32 raw module with breakout Board

1x BME280 temperature Sensor

2x 4.7 kOhm resistor

1x 10 µF capacitor

1x 0.1 µF capacitor

1x 18650 LiFePo4 Battery

1x 18650 Battery tray

1x PCB

For part two, and more maker videos, check out their blog and watch for updates.