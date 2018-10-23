Every October I head to one of my favorite events, the East Bay Maker Faire held at Park Day School in Oakland, CA. It’s an activity-heavy gathering that spreads throughout the campus, both indoors and out, with a lot of nooks and crannies that amplify the magical experience of discovery and surprise throughout.

My wife, son, and I focused on a handful of the projects for the duration, with lots of our time making and launching paper rockets and chasing tiny rafts down a flowing stream. Here are some of the photos we took there, but this just barely scratches the surface of everything that is available at the event. There’s truly something for all ages. We look forward to next year, and hope to see you all there too.

Attendees lined up to get spun on this mobile, radio-controlled spinning ride.

The High-Five Machine was one of the winning projects at this year’s Red Bull Creation. Face each other, press the buttons at the same time, and slide forward with a smile-inducing handslap in the middle.