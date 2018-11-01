This fun little documentary takes us on an in-depth tour of the mammoth beat organ. This is a modular music system. It all operates from a central rotating shaft that the team can utilize by simply rolling up modules that use a friction wheel to get their power from the central shaft.

Each module can have various musical apparatus such as pipe organs and cam driven percussion. In the following video you can see how they went about creating the modules and planning out their performance.

The live performance seemed quite fun, check it out for yourself!

If you’d like to find more information, check out their web site.