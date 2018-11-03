We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Remember, some of the crowdfunding projects from our previous Cool Crowdfunding collections may still be active! Go back and check them out to see if there’s anything you shouldn’t miss.

I’ve always hoped for a bike that folds up to the size that you could theoretically wear as a backpack. No straps on this one (yet?) but the size is about right. The fact that it’s electric is only icing on top – Mike Senese

find it on IndieGoGo

Learning robotics is a great STEAM activity for any school or makerspace. MorpX has brought a new platform for this with the Moonbot. I like that it has computer vision and AI aspects to learn.

find it on Kickstarter

When it comes to machining and milling at home, we’re always happy to see new competition pop up. This systems seems to be a convenient size.

find it on Kickstarter

what a better way to learn than to build your own cell phone? From the creator of the makerbuino, this is a fully functional mobile that you can build on your own.

find it on Kickstarter

Polyshaper is back with another variation. They have successfully run and delivered several campaigns, so it is a pretty safe bet. This foam cutter is slightly bigger than previous version.

find it on Kickstarter

Feel free to send us your crowdfunding campaign and maybe we’ll feature you in the next cool crowdfunding post.