Mike Senese is the Executive Editor of Make: magazine. He is also a TV host, starring in various engineering and science shows for Discovery Channel, including Punkin Chunkin, How Stuff Works, and Catch It Keep It.
An avid maker, Mike spends his spare time tinkering with remote-control aircraft, doing amateur woodworking, and attempting to cook the perfect pizza.
This past weekend in sunny Pasadena, CA, engineers and hardware hackers amassed for the 4th annual Hackaday Superconference. The three-day event comprises presentations, workshops, and perhaps most popularly, opportunity for intelligent and inspiring conversation. With around 400 attendees and 43 speakers this year, the gathering provides a nice mix of in-the-know intimacy with ample opportunity to meet new people.
I made my way to the event on Saturday morning to see it all in person, and had a blast. Here are my photos and notes.
Attendees check in at the Los Angeles College of Music before the morning kickoff.
Previous standout badges adorn the wall in the LACM entrance.
The #Badgelife concept has become a key part of the Supercon, with a large portion of the workshop space dedicated to letting people set up the high-tech badges that they receive with their attendance.
Lots of great event badges from events and years gone by.
A packed crowd awaits the opening remarks.
Many familiar faces in attendance — Alasdair Allan (center) and Clarissa Redwine (right) stand on the sidelines before the show starts. Alasdair mentioned that this is the one event that he goes to on his own, without any presentations or workshops.
All of the event’s presentations are streamed live — you can find them here.
Hackaday’s Sophi Kraviz and Mike Szczys fire up the crowd as the show begins.
Ex-Make editor David Scheltema reminded me that the mingling was the best part of the event (and that I could catch the talks later, as they’re all recorded).
Szczys shows me the 2018 badge up close. It’s basically a small computer hanging from your neck.
Another friendly face, Becky Button flew in from Virginia for the Supercon, even after losing her backpack and computer to a car break-in.
The presentation from Kelly Ziqi Peng about diffractive optics captured the essence of the event perfectly — a topic so advanced and specific that most people there could only follow a portion of it, but so curious and cutting edge that she kept the seats full for the duration of her talk. Fascinating stuff.
Evil Mad Scientist’s Lenore Edman and Maker Faire creator Sherry Huss catch up.
Kevin Walseth, from event sponsor Digikey, would take 3rd place in the SMD soldering challenge.
Part of the mingling of the event meant finding any space you could to go through materials. These two were working on updating phones with a custom app.
And here, Crowd Supply’s Darrell Rossman shows off some of their new hardware to Alex Glow and friend.
Note to all: John Park is always a joy to chat with.
The scene from outside the back alley, looking in.
Superconference volunteer Kim tries her hand at the SMD soldering challenge.
The smallest components on the SMD challenge board are downright diabolical. Get them all done and the board glows brightly.
As the afternoon progressed, the back space became more and more popular.
Estefannie shows a project to Drew Fustini and friend while waiting for the next presentation to begin.