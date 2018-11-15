It’s been a while since Raspberry Pi has updated their Model A board — four years, specifically. Their new release, announced today, takes the Pi 1 Model A+ and bumps it up to Pi 3 specs, incorporating the same 64-bit quad core processor with 1.4Ghz clock speed and 2.4/5Ghz wireless networking as their flagship Pi 3 Model B+. Following the traditional Model A specifications, it omits an ethernet port, and has one USB port instead of the four found on the B+.
Price stays constant at $25 — ten bucks cheaper than the B+.
Find more info here.
Specifications
Processor: Broadcom BCM2837B0, Cortex-A53 64-bit SoC @ 1.4 GHz
Memory: 512MB LPDDR2 SDRAM
Connectivity: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz IEE 802.11.b/g/n/ac wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.2/BLE
Access: Extended 40-pin GPIO header
Video & sound: 1 × full size HDMI
MIPI DSI display port
MIPI CSI camera port
4 pole stereo output and composite video port
Multimedia: H.264, MPEG-4 decode (1080p30);
H.264 encode (1080p30);
OpenGL ES 1.1, 2.0 graphics
SD card support: Micro SD format for loading operating system and data storage
Input power: 5 V/2.5 A DC via micro USB connector 5 V DC via GPIO header
Environment: Operating temperature, 0–50°C
Compliance: For a full list of local and regional product approvals, please visit: www.raspberrypi.org/products/raspberry-pi-3-model-a-plus
Production lifetime: The Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ will remain in production until at least January 2023