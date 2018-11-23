This is a live blog, so refresh often to see everything going on, as it happens, from Maker Faire Paris. Newer things will be added at the top, throughout the weekend.

This device scans your face in 3D. They can then 3D print a custom bobble head of you!

This robot building club has some incredible machines to show off. I’ll have to revisit them later to try to get their website.

Eric Pergament brought a fantastic collection of old radios that have been converted to dioramas. Each one tells a story through music, light, motion, and sometimes actually talking.

Pictures simply do not do these justice.

Les Ateleirs Jonk has an interesting project. These little flat-pack car kits are a mixture of laser cut wood and recycled materials. His grand plan is to give jobs to people with disabilities, assembling kits, then have people build them.

At the faire, he’s running workshops having people build kits and then race them on a long track.

I love seeing Bigfacebox. So simple, yet always fun and crowded.

Repair is so important in the effort to reduce waste. Several groups are showing off repair of home electronics and appliances.

There is a rather large sewing workshop, rather packed!

The doors have opened! Like many other large Maker Faires, Paris has an education day on Friday, meaning that schools and children flood the building. There are thousands of students here with school groups. Even though the museum is huge, they’ve managed to pack the place immediately!