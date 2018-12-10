Gaming terrain and accessories maker, Death Ray Designs, have come up with a clever way of promoting their product line for the holidays. They are doing 12 tutorial videos on painting, finishing, basing, and other stages of hobby making used in tabletop gaming.

While these videos are made to promote and sell Death Ray products, the techniques are applicable to anyone interested in hobby painting and finishing, working with laser-cut MDF objects, stencils, paint masking, and air brushing, understanding color theory, and more.

So far, they have done eights days of tutorials. Here are the first five.