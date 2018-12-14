We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Remember, some of the crowdfunding projects from our previous Cool Crowdfunding collections may still be active! Go back and check them out to see if there’s anything you shouldn’t miss.

Intellisaurus

Connecting voice services like google voice or Alexa with a robotic quadruped frame, intellisaurus is a blank slate for you to build on and explore. The one in the video has a triceratops 3D printed body, but you could do any shape you like as long as it doesn’t obstruct movement.

Tacobot

This is a modular robot aimed for children. It can be easily assembled with the different stacking pieces and programmed without knowing any code.

Paladin SLA Printer

SLA printing has been getting cheaper and cheaper for the past few years. The high resolution of the prints is highly desirable and this one happens to be extremely cheap.

Gamma Series Watches

Divided by Zero makes beautiful watches. They’ve returned with another kickstarter for their latest design that integrates aesthetics with math. They also just unlocked a stretch goal that brings out some NASA approved designs with a NASA inspired color scheme.

Czar Aura smart scanner

Scanning books and documents at home on your flatbed scanner can be a real pain if you’ve got any decent quantity to get through. This scanner should help with that.

PLEN:bit

Give your Micro: bit a robot body with this biped kit.

