New from Sean Hodgins, the guy that built the glitter bomb mechanism for Mark Rober, an inception of a project — a 3D printed Christmas ornament that contains a custom SLA 3D printing apparatus, which then prints more tiny Christmas ornaments.

The grapefruit-sized globe houses a resin bath and a carriage cannibalized from a DVD player. An Adafruit Feather M0, motor driver, LCD screen, and custom PCB LCD driver provide the brains of the build.

Watch as Sean powers through the design, construction, and refinement of the printer, impressive enough on its own but even more so seeing as it’s his first time ever even being hands-on with an SLA machine. And his Github page has the build notes as well. Awesome stuff.