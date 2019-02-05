Our yearly call for makers is now open! This is your chance to have your project considered for display at the Bay Area Maker Faire coming up in May. You have to apply because there are just so many incredible projects and makers, and unfortunately there’s not enough space to have everyone.

To get a taste of what the Faire is like, check out these videos from popular youtube channels that visited last year.

Here are a few of the things we’re looking for, but we’re open to hearing about things we didn’t even think of.

Robotics

Electronics

Design and Fabrication (both digital and analog)

Shelters (tiny homes, tents, domes, etc.)

Cosplay and Costumes

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Sustainability & Green Tech

Innovations pertaining to Climate Protection

Woodworking

Artificial Intelligence

Mixed and Augmented Reality

Food Makers (not concessionaires, more info below)

Homegrown Drones

Science, Biology/Biotech, and Chemistry Projects

Interactive, Kinetic Art Projects (tabletop to large-scale)

Craft (all kinds)

E-Textiles and Wearables

Radios, Vintage Computers and Game Systems

Puppets, Kites, Toys and Other Whimsical Creations

Music Performances and Participation

Unusual Tools or Machines

How to Fix Things or Take them Apart (vacuums, clocks, washing machines, etc.)

If you want to be involved, but not necessarily show off a project, keep your eye on our traveler program, where you volunteer to help at the event and get in free!

Still hungry for more footage from 2018? Check out the archives of our live footage from the event.