Kick up your living room disco game with this sleek little project. Mike from Modustrial Maker takes us through the entire process of creating a sleek little visualization device twice, trying out different approaches to compare results. His first one embeds LEDs inside epoxy, and since he knows that drives many people nuts, he did one where the LEDs are replaceable to compare methods.
One great part of the video shows how he recovers when his initial results turn out so ugly that he thought he might have to trash it. There are great tips here for dealing with epoxy, and fixing imperfections.