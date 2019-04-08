Most of the bike storage systems we’ve seen on Make: have been very utilitarian. Either a simple system for hanging a bike, or a blocky wheel clamp. Johnny Lambert from JohnnyBuilds had the idea to make a functional piece of furniture that would put his bike on display in a visually pleasing way when not in use.
This video may ultimately be a lesson in how to build a basic, super sturdy, storage cabinet but the added bonus of being able to store your bike on it is such a great twist. Also, the idea of using a bike sprocket sawed in half for handles is pretty darn clever.