Watching Alex always brings me such joy. It may just be the way his personality is, but I always get excited when watching him explore his culinary interests. I was very excited to see that he has gotten his hands on a 3D printer and jumped into functional printing, another topic that really makes me happy.

Sure, trinkets plopping out of 3D printers are very common, but these are extremely powerful tools when you have a purpose in mind and a bit of engineering ingenuity. In this video, Alex takes us through the creation of his latest croissant rolling machine, which is mostly 3D printed and fully open source.

In case you missed it, here is the original machine.

You do not absolutely need one of these to make a good croissant (or any flaky pastry dough), but it will make your life so much easier. An integral part of a flaky croissant is having these evenly pressed layers of dough, with butter layered in. It sounds easy, but getting it juuuust right, takes a lot of time and finesse, and in some cases a machine.