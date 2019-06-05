We’ve all seen those impressive costumes that pop up at comic con and dragon con and the like. Have you ever noticed that the ones that have custom feet seem somehow to be an an entirely different level?

The Egg Sisters want to help you get to that next level, so they’re sharing the entire process of creating a slip-on monster foot to really bring your cosplay together.

Making something like this isn’t the simplest thing you can do. That probably contributes to the “wow” factor when you see it done well out in the wild. This series will guide you through the process, but realize that there’s also a certain amount of skill involved here. don’t expect your first attempt to look as fantastic as these.

The end result here is just stunning. The paint job is truly impressive, and that combined with a nicely detailed sculpt and cast just combine for a perfectly realistic monster foot.