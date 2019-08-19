There is a plethora of ways that people create eyes in projects, but with the Monster M4SK from Adafruit, I suspect we’ll be seeing a lot of people going a similar route. Fast forward to about 10:22 in the video above to learn more. This board takes the basic principles that they had been working on with the Hallowing and other projects and really refines it for eyeball making. Basically, you can get the nice effects from their raspberry pi eyes, but without the raspberry pi!

Missmonster designed this incredible PCB artwork.

Here are the specs from the Adafruit website:

ATSAMD51G19 Cortex M4 microcontroller running at 120MHz with 512KB Flash, 192KB RAM

8 MB QSPI flash for storing graphics and sound effects

Two 240×240 IPS TFT displays each on their own SPI bus

Beautiful silkscreen with a boop-able nose that is a capacitive touch pad

Lipoly battery charge circuit for portable use

Stereo headphone jack out, for sound effects via an amplifier

Mono speaker driver for smaller 8 ohm 1W speakers

One 4 pin STEMMA JST connector for I2C connection (also Grove compatible)

Two 3 pin STEMMA JST connectors with digital/analog/PWM for servos, sensors, etc

One 4 pin JST SH port for connecting an optional PDM microphone

Backlight controls

Three tactile buttons

Light sensor

On/Off Switch and reset button

It is important to reiterate, in case you missed it in the list above… the nose is capacitive touch so you can boop it. There’s also another cool feature of this board. You can snap it in the middle and connect both sides via a cable so that you can place the eyes further apart if they are part of your costume or suit.