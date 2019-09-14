Maker Faire Milwaukee is happening all weekend, and you can check this blog for a constant stream of updates. There will be images, video, and maybe even some live streams from the event, so check back frequently!

The selection of Daleks here is amazing. Also, you can get a glimpse of how someone fits inside for driving them around!





Take a tour of Maker Faire Milwaukee with me!

Henry Martin brought some projects that he was proud of. He kind of offhandedly said the glove was “just some wearable project” but I loved it!

Binary is fun to learn, but difficult to get really fast at. Then again… that’s why we have computers, right?

Beauty and the Bolt is here, having princesses teach people how to use power tools!

the graphical waterfall from Pevnick Design is pretty cool. They’re having a guy wander around in a wizard costume and when people tell his magic want what to do, the waterfall does it!

These girls can tell the graphical waterfall what to say! Seen at @MkeMakerFaire . pic.twitter.com/v4Cyg28iif — Make: (@make) September 14, 2019

Matt Stultz’s Pi-Caso did a portrait of me just now. This thing is so cool.

Is there anything more mesmerizing than a nicely done sand table? This one actually runs really fast compared to others I’ve seen.

Magnets drag this steel ball through fine sand… hypnotizing! Seen at @MkeMakerFaire pic.twitter.com/FoTPepCcbZ — Make: (@make) September 14, 2019

At about an hour before the faire opening, the FIRST robotics teams were packed in, getting tons of stuff done. They were really hustling!

Wow, First Robotics teams don’t mess around! @MkeMakerFaire starts in an hour and they’re really hustling! pic.twitter.com/ixWLDrocVT — Make: (@make) September 14, 2019

I got to sneak around a bit Friday night while people were setting up. Whoa, this is gonna be an incredible Faire!