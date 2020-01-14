First “woh” moment at CES comes right at check-in: Facial Recognition badge pickup is now here. They said it wasn’t working well but it got me first try. pic.twitter.com/GwIKPsmW9p — Mike Senese (@msenese) January 9, 2020

It’s the start of a new year and that means it’s time for the world’s largest gathering of electronics manufacturers (plus a liberal expansion of what categories are ancillary to “tech” these days). I’m talking about CES, Vegas’ week-long convention that takes over every single square foot of usable space to showcase technology small to large, startup to established, coveted to … not quite cared about.

Make: has made its way to the show various times through the years, looking for DIY-suitable content that would excite our readers. With the scale of the show, it can be a daunting task; this year proved to be one of the more challenging ones in that arena. With a day and a half of time to spare, we ran through the different halls and hotels with our camera and notepad at the ready and documented what we saw — even though a lot of it doesn’t end up in a category we’d traditionally call “Maker.” Here are the highlights.