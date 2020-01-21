Exciting New Partnership for Make: Community & Engineering.com. Make: Community, producer of Make: Magazine and Maker Faire has been a catalyst for the global maker movement, which is transforming the ways we learn, earn, and live in the 21st Century. Our mission is to share the know-how of makers and showcase their projects online, in print, and through live events such as Maker Faire. Improving collaboration on projects will expand the capabilities of what people can produce and what problems they can solve.

We are thrilled to announce we have teamed up with Engineering.com to launch Make: Projects. A collaborative platform that significantly improves the process to chronicle, share and advance projects online. The platform can be used anywhere in the World by individuals, groups, organizations, companies, Makerspaces, as well as at K-12 schools, Colleges and Universities.

Frank Baldesarra, co-founder of Engineering.com added “We are proud to be providing our ProjectBoard platform to empower these amazing Makers around the world. We are pleased to be working with Dale and his very talented team to explore the possibilities of connecting our communities, as well as creating a great online experience for makers to enhance the potential of their projects.”

Makeprojects.com is scheduled to launch its beta site in spring of 2020. For those excited for what’s to come, we invite you to sign up for updates and be a part of its evolution!