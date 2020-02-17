Later this week I’ll be attending WorkbenchCon in Atlanta Georgia. I’m pretty excited for this event. It is a relatively intimate 2 day event packed full of DIY Gurus and craftspeople, sharing tips and tricks for growing audience, working with sponsors, building your online presence and much more.
I went last year and had a blast hanging out with people you may know from some pretty big youtube channels. I walked away with a bunch of new ideas and plans and couldn’t wait for this year’s event.
Check out their speaker list to get a feel for what you’ll miss if you don’t make it!