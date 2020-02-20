Last year we were awed by the clever work of Takashi Kaburagi. He built a rubik’s cube that solves itself. The internals of this robot are cleverly designed so that it can twist and turn itself back to the solved position from the inside, leaving us with a fantastic show.

He brought it to the Bay Area Maker Faire and drew a constant crowd.

We're willing to bet that Takashi Kaburagi has the coolest Rubik's Cube on the block. Scramble it, set it down on the table, and stand back in awe as it solves itself! Curious how? Come to Maker Faire Bay Area on May 17–19 and ask him. https://t.co/YW7t00CN8M #rubikscube #mfba19 pic.twitter.com/zFGCBULC7C — Maker Faire (@makerfaire) April 18, 2019

He’s appearing at the Tsukuba Mini Maker Faire and they drew our attention to his floating version!

Of course, at this point you’re probably craving some shots of those tasty internals, right? Well you’re in luck. There’s a full writeup with all the gory details you would want on DMM-Make.com. Here’s just one sample image, go to their site for the rest.