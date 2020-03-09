The Open Source Hardware Summit, scheduled for March 12 in New York, has made the jump into virtual. In order to reduce travel during this precarious time, the team announced that they are altering the event in order to provide streaming talks, open to everyone, from the event.

From their announcement

We are coordinating with speakers to move all presentations to streaming online video. You can expect a schedule similar to the one we have already announced, as well as a robust set of online chat options for the community to discuss the day’s events. We also still plan on holding the pre-party happy hour the evening of March 12 for community members who are in NYC. The happy hour is free to anyone who is able to attend. If you are in the area we look forward to seeing you there. However, we do not recommend traveling to NYC just for the happy hour. We continue to offer full refunds on tickets to anyone who has purchased tickets to the Summit. Contact [email protected] for more details. We will be sending full swag bags to all ticket holders.

While is a bummer that the physical event is not happening, this does open up the doors to more people joining in and watching some of the presentations and panels. You can find the previous schedule here, and they are attempting to hold vaguely true to this, though there will likely be changes.

One thing that this does bring up is the possibility for virtual aspect to future years of the summit. Diving in and getting that system and all it’s bugs worked out this year could be a great first step to a broader event in the future.

While we are sorry to have to make this change, we are still excited about this year’s Summit. We have a fantastic lineup of speakers and even more OSHWA announcements planned. While we know that many members of our community will be disappointed not to be able to see each other in person this year, we look forward to seeing all of you virtually on Friday and in person in 2021.

So we’ll see you online!