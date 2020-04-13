What: A Conversation about the Maker’s Civic Response
When: Tuesday, April 14 2020 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET
Register to get the information about Zoom video session.
Join Dorothy Jones-Davis of The Nation of Makers and Dale Dougherty of Make: Community for an open conversation about what makers are doing in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
- Dale has called it Plan C, a bottoms-up civic response of self-organizing groups that is taking advantage of the tools and networks that have developed around makerspaces in the US and the world.
- Dorothy Jones-Davis will talk about sustainable pathways that allow makers to continue producing supplies and meeting the ongoing needs of these organizations.
Some of our guests today include:
- Jad’an Johnson and Sabrina Merlo of the Open Source Medical Supplies (OSMS) group.
- Ian and Candy Cole, Maker Faire Orlando producers who are mobilizing for local response.
- Jay Margulas of DePaul University in Chicago to talk about the Illinois maker response.
We want to hear from you about your experiences as a maker and civic responder in your community. (If we can get Zoom to work as we wish, we hope to have an interactive event with everyone participating.) Please come and share what you are doing and bring it the attention of the community. Please raise issues that are impacting your efforts as well. If you’d like to let us know in advance that you have something to share, please let us know here.
Please register in advance for this Zoom event and join in this conversation.