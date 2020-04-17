Join us next week on Tuesday, April 21 7PM ET / 4PM PT, for a panel discussion about the civic response to Covid-10. Dale has called it Plan C, a bottoms-up civic response of self-organizing groups that is taking advantage of the tools and networks that have developed around makerspaces in the US and the world. He will be joined by Dorothy Jones-Davis of Nation of Makers, who will talk about sustainable pathways that allow makers to continue producing supplies and meeting the ongoing needs of these organizations.

Reserve your spot right now to ensure you get to participate.

In our next panel, hosted by Dorothy and Dale, we will have the following guests tentatively scheduled, check back for updates!

Jeff Solins – The Solin flat-pack face shield

– The Solin flat-pack face shield Jackie Moore – Chicago Southside Maker Faire producer

To give you a taste of what to expect, here is last weeks discussion.

In this previous panel, we had:

Jad’an Johnson and Sabrina Merlo of the Open Source Medical Supplies (OSMS) group.

and of the Open Source Medical Supplies (OSMS) group. Ian and Candy Cole , Maker Faire Orlando producers who are mobilizing for local response.

and , Maker Faire Orlando producers who are mobilizing for local response. Jay Margulas of DePaul University in Chicago to talk about the Illinois maker response.

As you can see, makers are doing incredible things right now, and you won’t want to miss what we have coming up. Watch the panel above, then go register for our next session!