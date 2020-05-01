The Atlanta Beats COVID-19 group was started by Georgia Tech grad student, Lee Whitcher, who is also a member of Decatur Makers. Four makerspaces in the Atlanta area are working together to produce PPE. Lee has also been working on respiratory mask that he’s calling the ABC mask. In addition to Lee, our panel will include Irm DIorio, the Executive Director of Decatur Makers, Milt Walker of Southeast Makers Alliance and Lew Lefton of Assistant Dean of Information Technology at Georgia Tech. Grace Belangia of The Clubhou.se in Augusta Georgia will also join us.

The live stream panel will happen on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 – 7pm ET – 4pm PT

You can join via Zoom and participate. The system lets you ask questions and be part of the conversation, live while it is happening. If you want to participate, you do have to register though, so reserve your spot now!