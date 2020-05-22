Time is for you. You are the time trigger. You are the one who presents the time. Time is an abstract concept and is only 1 dimensional. “Hour,” “minute” and “second” are defined as a unit measure of time. When someone is in front of the project, it will display the time correctly. It, as long as you don’t leave, will always operate. The moment you leave, the concept of “hour”, “minute” and “second” will lose its meaning and definition, and the project will stop working until the next person appears, where the clock will display the current time.