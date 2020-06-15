As the process of re-opening offices and stores in local communities, makerspaces are beginning to re-open as well. This week’s Plan C Live program looks at the challenges and strategies for re-opening community makerspaces to members and the public. Certainly, new safety protocols are needed but is it also time to reconsider how and what a makerspace is?
Date: June 16 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET
Join host Dorothy Jones-Davis and Dale Dougherty of Make: Community along with the following panelists.
The Panel
Artisan’s Asylum, Somerville, MA. Lars Torres, Executive Director
Open Works, Baltimore MD, April Lewis, Membership Director
Maker at Large, Dan Schneiderman, Rochester, New York.
Tech Valley Center of Gravity in Troy, NY. Cheryl Kennedy, Executive Director
Greensboro Forge, Greensboro, NC. Joe Rotondi, Executive Director
Ace Monster Toys, Berkeley, CA. Rachel “Crafty” Sadd, Executive Director
Seattle Makers, Seattle WA. Jeremy Hanson
Topics
- How have the team leaders and the membership agreed on a plan to re-open?
- Are there different plans for opening for members and the public?
- What kind of staging or phases do you have?
- How has the pandemic affected membership and will members return?
- How does the pandemic changes how you think about the role of a makerspace in your community?