The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

The certification site includes a full list of all of the certified open source hardware. Here is all of the hardware that was certified in June, including the first certifications from Russia and the Czech Republic and a few returning creators.

With the completion of certifications filed from the backlog of Adafruit products, the monthly certifications are back to the monthly numbers seen earlier in the year, with 16 certifications in June. The current 2020 certifications were 573 at the end of the June, more than all of the previous years combined.

The Adafruit certifications count as almost 70% of the current certifications for the year. However, certifications from other creators are still significantly up from 2019. Not counting the Adafruit certifications, 2020 certifications have still already surpassed the entire number of certification in 2019.

ESPboy

This month we saw the first certification from Russia with the ESPboy by Roman Sokolov. The ESPboy is a modular electronic gadget targeted to retro gaming, STEM, and IOT projects. The base product is controlled with an ESP8266 and includes a 1.4” color display, 8 buttons, rechargeable battery, speaker, and additional headers for add-ons. You can find out more on the project page or pick one up on Tindie.

Otto DIY Robot

Another first this month, Otto DIY certified the 10th version of their Otto DIY robot and the first certification from Czech Republic. Otto DIY has been producing their Open Source robotic platform since 2016 so it is great to see them join with their first OSHWA certification. The Otto DIY robot is marketed to STEAM education with learning components in mechanical, electronical, and software engineering and 3d design. You can find out more on their website where you can choose from a number of kits available.

Echidna Black

XDeSIG returned with their 4th and 5th certifications in June with the Echidna Black and the Escorna CPU. The Echidna Black is a development board based on the Arduino Uno that has possibly the cutest logo we’ve seen in Open Hardware. The board provides a number of controls and sensors that would work well with STEM education learning including buttons, a joystick, multiple LED, and a number of sensors. You can find out more on their website or check out the source.

Klais-16

The first certification from the Germain company Kolibri, the Klais-16 is a large (100x66mm) 16 segment display available in two colors. The project attempts to recreate classic large segment displays with new technology using LED. We’re fans of quality project documentation and have to give credit to Kolibri for one of the more well documented Open Source Hardware projects we’ve come across. You can find out more about the Klais-16 in the source repository or purchase a few from their website.

For more projects certified in June head over to the OSHWA Certification website. If you’re working on an Open Source Hardware project be sure to check out the free application process for certifying your work as Open Source Hardware.