With a global pandemic showing few signs of abating, citizen science has gained a new focus: a COVID-19 vaccine. The possibility of a vaccine as a magic bullet to the pandemic looms large in the public imagination, inciting both hope and fear. And, as billions of dollars in development money flow to Big Pharma, questions have been raised as to the equitability of the process and the effectiveness of public health outcomes should a vaccine come to market. One group of biomedical researchers has taken matters into their own hands and is focused on the rapid development and public sharing of vaccine recipes that are simple enough to be produced and administered by individual citizen scientists. And, they’re testing it on themselves.

Date: Thursday, August 13th, 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT

Join the conversation on Zoom or watch LIVE on Make: YouTube.

This week on Plan C Live, hosts Dale Dougherty of Make: Community and Dorothy Jones-Davis of Nation of Makers will be talking to members of the team involved in the Rapid Deployment Vaccine Collaborative, or RadVac, who have developed and self administered the DIY vaccine.