We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Remember, some of the crowdfunding projects from our previous Cool Crowdfunding collections may still be active! Go back and check them out to see if there’s anything you shouldn’t miss.

Bittle

Petoi, who made that adorable little cat robot we featured on our cover a few issues back, has returned with a new and more impressive bot. This is Bittle, the palm sized robot dog.

ZX Spectrum Next

For a whole generation of Makers the ZX Spectrum was a pivotal piece of hardware. Now, this beautiful redesign and update allows for a new generation to play with the past, and make new things

CNC One

CNC One is a cnc router that touts some great looking features such as the possibility for closed loop servo motors (at the right backing tier) and a fancy interface. Most impressive though, might be the full course on CNC that you get when you buy one

