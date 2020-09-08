Two significant economic indicators currently point in opposite directions: Unemployment is at a record high and so is the stock market. While this dichotomy reflects certain changes in traditional economic models, what does it say about the way COVID-19 has affected life in our communities? Or, what will be needed for individuals, communities, and businesses to recover from this crisis, given the changing nature of work? Can we rebuild the global system so that it supports local economies and what opportunities does this crisis offer to rebuild better from the ground up? Makers have a role in reshaping the economy through local production, workforce development, and small business: Together we can plant the seeds for a more participatory economy that benefits more people.

Date: Thursday, September 10th @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET

Join Make: and Nation of Makers in conversation with the following panelists as we take a look at a bottom-up approach to economic recovery. Register to be part of the conversation on Zoom or enjoy the show on Facebook.