The popularity of the Mandalorian is undisputed and we’ve seen a flood of Mandalorian helmets appear since the show started. This however, is a prop that we’ve seen much fewer of, Mando’s rifle. The quality here, is the usual super high bar you’d expect from Kamui Cosplay, and there’s plenty to learn.
Svetlana takes you through her entire process of constructing this from foam, all the way to painting and finishing. In my opinion, Kamui Cosplay is one of the best resources for super high quality prop building tutorials and this video is just another example of that devotion to quality. Watch and learn folks!