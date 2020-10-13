A coalition of individual hobbyists and 3D-printer owners all around the United States and the world, Makers for COVID-19 is producing PPE for hospitals and health care workers. To date, the coalition has 3D-printed and donated 82,000 units of PPE to medical workers in 30 States and across 8 countries.
The founder of Makers for COVID-19 is Karina Popovich, an undergraduate student at Cornell University’s Dyson School of Business pursuing a career at the intersection of entrepreneurship, technology, and social impact. After school closed in the spring, Karina went back home to Brooklyn with three 3D printers and began researching the problems caused by the pandemic and collaborating with other makers. She was honored by Entrepreneurship at Cornell and the Clinton Global Initiative University COVID-19 Response Award for her work.
Date: October 15, 2020 @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET
Register to join the conversation on Zoom or tune in on Facebook.
Karina joins Dale Dougherty of Make: Community and Dorothy Jones- Davis of Nation Of Makers on Plan C Live this week along with several high school and college students who serve as Ambassadors in Makers for COVID-19.