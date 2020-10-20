According to a CDC report in August, COVID-19 is impacting Native American communities disproportionately with a 2.8x higher rate in the number of cases, a 5.3x higher rate of hospitalization, and 1.4x higher rate in the number of deaths. Because of incomplete data reporting, “it’s impossible to know COVID-19’s true toll on the Native American community,” according to a story in US News & World Report. Access to health care and lack of PPE have intensified the problems.

Protect Native Elders is a grassroots effort organizing to provide a rapid response to indigenous communities. It is a combination of people from Silicon Valley and Native American community activists who work with suppliers, manufacturers, and DIY maker collaboratives to ship masks, face-shields, hand sanitizer, food, water, and other essential elements directly to distribution hubs throughout Indian Country.

In the spring, just before COVID-19 locked down much of the country, the Diné Maker Faire was organized and held by Navajo Technical University. See our story about a Maker Faire for the Navajo Nation. In its second year, the event celebrated the making traditions and community within the Navajo Nation. We’ll also learn more about how makers within and outside the Navajo Nation have been involved in responding to COVID-19 in collaboration with community members.

In this edition of Plan C Live, we’re talking to members of several groups within the Native American community as well as those who have come together to provide resources from outside. We seek to listen and learn as much as we can about the impact from COVID-19 and the rapid response needed to fight it in Native American communities.

Date: October 22, 2020 @ 1pm PT / 4pm ET

Join the conversation in Zoom or tune in on Facebook.

In July, at GownTown in SF, a fabrication crew organized by Something Labs posed for a photo before sending 8,200 gowns to Apache, Chilene, Cheyenne, Navajo, and Yakima regions.

Joining Dale Dougherty of Make: Community and Dorothy Jones-Davis of Nation of Makers along with the following panelists: