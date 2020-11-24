This long holiday weekend is expected to challenge everyone’s resolve to stay safe. We talk with Sabrina Paseman of FixtheMask.com about wearing masks, which types of masks work best, and which do not offer the best protection from COVID-19. We’ll also talk about why masks remain the best defense against COVID-19 and what kind of offense it is for people not to wear them. Whether at a family gathering or while shopping on Black Friday, wearing a mask should be considered a civic duty, an obligation to protect yourself and others.

Date: Wednesday, November 25th @ 2:30pm PT / 5:30pm ET.

Sabrina Paseman is the CEO of Fix The Mask and a former Product Design Engineer at Apple. She holds a M.Eng in Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University. Through Fix The Mask she and her team are committed to providing fixes comfortable, affordable, accessible, and backed by data. Their mission is predicated on the idea that safety is a human right. The pandemic has shed light on the flaws of our healthcare system. PPE scarcity, misinformation, and price-gouging are all exacerbated by wealth inequality, racism, and systemic inefficiencies. Fix The Mask is committed to providing well-fitted masks for everyone and being an inspiration for the type of progress that can be achieved in a world of increasingly complex problems.

You can find the Surgical Mask Brace for purchase at FixThe Mask.com or check out Sabrina’s tips on creating your own.